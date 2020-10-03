The announcement of the withdrawal of Honda as a supplier of Formula 1 engines at the end of the 2021 season leaves the teams that use these mechanics, Red Bull and Alpha Tauri, in a compromised situation. They will have to look for a new motorization from that moment, which Christian Horner, sports director of the energy team, describes as “a challenge.”

Horner says he understands the decision of those who remain his strategic partners: “As a team, we understand how difficult it has been for Honda to make the decision to move away from Formula 1 at the end of the 2021 season. The changing focus within the racing industry the automotive industry has led Honda to redirect its resources, so we understand and respect their reasoning. “

The manager assumes the need to redefine the project of the two energy teams, although he does so with the necessary optimism: “This decision represents obvious challenges for us as a team, but we have been here before and with our capacity we are well prepared and ready to respond effectively, as we have shown in the past. “ “While we are disappointed not to continue our partnership with Honda, we are also proud of our joint successes, with five wins and 15 podium finishes for both Red Bull-owned teams. So we thank Honda for their extraordinary efforts and commitment.”

And in the short term, until the collaboration with Honda concludes at the end of the 2021 season, Horner maintains his goal of pursuit of triumph excellence: “Our approach for the rest of the 2020 and 2021 seasons does not change: fight for victories and qualify for the championship. As a signatory to the latest Concord Agreement, Red Bull remains committed to the sport for the long term and we look forward to embarking on a new era of innovation, development and success. From now on we will take the time to evaluate and find a new competitive power unit for the years to come. “