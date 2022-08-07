Since he signed the contract renewal, Sergio’s performance Perez have suffered a sharp decline. After the victory in the Monaco Grand Prix, Red Bull has formalized the two-year extension of the Mexican driver, who from then on went to the podium only twice out of eight events, exploiting, among other things, the disasters of Ferrari in terms of reliability and strategy.

Full belly? Red Bull excludes this hypothesis. Perez has often complained about the direction the team has taken with the updates: to say of Checo upgrades to the RB18 rewarded Max Verstappen’s driving style, a setting that the Milton Keynes team rejected the consignor. The summer break will be used by Red Bull to regain tune with its second guide: if Perez were to return to that of the first races, Ferrari would find itself having to climb an even more impassable mountain in a comeback key. Team principal Chris Horner he knows and for this he extends his hand to the Mexican: “I think we need to find a set-up that gives him confidence. I had dinner with him to talk about where, in the last two races, he hasn’t found the right balance“, These are the words of the British to his compatriots Sky Sports Uk. “He has very clear ideas about what he wants from the car and I hope we can help him achieve this. We have to help him so he will be competitive again. We hope there are some innovations in the pipeline that can help him“.

What is certain is that some statements, especially from Helmut Markocouncilor of the Red Bull team, did not help Checo. In the last ‘shot’ on his second driver, the Austrian accused Perez of being with his head already on vacation, after the elimination of the Hungarian Grand Prix in Q2. Seven days earlier, at Paul Ricard, Marko had traced George Russell’s overtaking of the Mexican immediately after the end of the Virtual Safety Car regime to tequila abuse.