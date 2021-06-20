Whoever perishes one more stop, one more stop hurts. After suffering two bitter defeats at the hands of Mercedes in Hungary in 2019 and in Barcelona this year, the Red Bull has managed to pay off Brackley’s stable with the same coin. By sacrificing an advantage on the track, the Milton Keynes team drew back to the pits Max Verstappen while he was in command of the race, confident that – thanks to the high degradation of the tires on Lewis Hamilton’s car – the Dutchman would be able to recover and still win the Grand Prix. The plan worked perfectly, to the delight of the team principal, Christian Horner.

“I am proud of the whole team – commented the British manager – Max had a good start but lost the lead after an initial off-track. With an amazing out lap after his first pit stop, however, he recovered his position on the track. At that point we didn’t want to be in the same location as Barcelona, so we made a decision and went on the two stops. Fortunately they paid today. It is always a difficult thing to decide to stop when you are leading the race with 21 laps to go, but we don’t back down in the face of risks and we jumped in “.

To complete the splendid day for Red Bull, Sergio Perez took care of it. The Mexican finished third at the finish, ahead of Valtteri Bottas. “With Checo we have diversified the strategy, making only one stop, and it worked to prune third place home. You can see how small the gap is between the two teams, so we just have to keep pushing and looking for more performances. The championship is long – concluded Horner – nothing can be taken for granted. But now we will take this momentum with us to Austria, for the first of two home races for the team“.