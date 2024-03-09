“Perez is six seconds away”

Christian Horner he weathered the storm before the start of the World Championship in Bahrain and now seems to be the one to occupy a position of strength in the ongoing internal struggle that animates Red Bull. After the conversation with Oliver Mintzlaff, Helmut Marko seems to have averted the specter of suspension, but as Max Verstappen also underlined, next week could be an important week for Red Bull and twists and turns cannot be ruled out.

According to what was reported by Telegraph Chalerm Yoovidhya last Monday in Dubai he apparently told Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen that no one is bigger than the team and that he – the Thai boss – intended to check whether Verstappen's contract actually includes a clause linked to the presence of Helmut Marko.

Horner at the end of the match at the microphones of Sky Sports reiterated the same message: “No one is above a team of 1400 people. Helmut is a Red Bull consultant and Verstappen represents a very valuable part of the team and Max today achieved his 100th podium and we as a team have surpassed Williams' podiums in just 20 years of history. No one is above the work of all the people who make these results possible. Sergio Perez finished six seconds behind Verstappen if you ignore the penalty and will arrive in Melbourne with even more confidence. There are always numerous speculations about us, today's result is the result of extraordinary team work.”