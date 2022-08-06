The news of the market drivers in these first days of August have overshadowed the ongoing negotiations between the Red Bull and Porschewith the latter – according to what is reported on some documents deposited in Morocco – that it would be ready to acquire a 50% stake of the Anglo-Austrian team.

A written test not yet turned into an official, which could still be communicated in the coming months, with consequent entry of Porsche into the Red Bull ownership. A ‘modification’ to the top floors of the team that would constitute a ‘first time’ since 2005, the year in which F1 welcomed this team.

At present, the conditional still remains in the operations, as already pointed out by Christian Horner on the weekend of the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Red Bull team principal, in fact, wants to make sure that Porsche’s arrival as a new partner has no impact on the team’s work organization and philosophy: “Of course Porsche is a huge company, with a great heritage and a phenomenal brand – explained Horner in the press conference reserved for the teams at the Hungaroring – therefore, it is obvious that the prospect attracts us. But any partnership will have to be in line with the Red Bull philosophy: our DNA, our culture, the way we compete and the results we have achieved. It would be absolutely essential for any discussion not to change things. If we are successful, it is for a reason“.

In addition, Red Bull’s iron will to reach an agreement with clear and specific objectives, to be respected in the long term, is also added: “There is a lot of speculation about it, but we are really just in a discussion phase and there are many regulation-based limits that are the key part – He admitted – I think Red Bull has shown its commitment to Formula 1. Staying in this sport, initially as a sponsor and then as the owner of a team, then two and then again as a circuit promoter, and so on. I believe that everything we watch we do with the long term in mind. We are not looking for a short-term solution. From a strategic point of view, it will obviously have to be part of Red Bull’s long-term plans for its commitment to Formula 1 ″.