In the Austin paddock the political battle between the Red Bull and the other teams on the grid on the issue of Milton Keynes’ team’s failure to comply with the budget cap in the 2021 season is definitely transcending the limits of mere sport. Before the American weekend the CEO of McLaren, Zak Brownhad harshly attacked the Austrian team, without mentioning it, in a vitriolic letter in which he asked for exemplary penalties for those who had cheated by not respecting the spending ceiling imposed by the Federation.

At the press conference in Austin, the English team boss found himself at his side Christian Horner, who took the ball to respond equally decisively to the accusations he had collected. The Red Bull team principal has transcended the sphere of sporting competition, entering the complex and very delicate field of mental health. According to the British manager, in fact, the accusations of cheating on his team would have had very serious repercussions on the same families of the team’s employees.

“In an age where mental health is so important, we are seeing significant problems within our workforce – thundered Horner – there are children who have been bullied in playgrounds and who are children of our employees. This is not fair and is done through bogus accusations from other teams. You can’t go around making these kinds of allegations without having any evidence in hand. We are absolutely baffled by the behavior of some of our competitors “. Horner, while admitting the existence of a plea bargain with the FIA, repeatedly wanted to be sure of the correctness of his team with regard to the items of expenditure analyzed and judged above the limit by the competent bodies.