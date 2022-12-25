In the world of Formula 1, to be able to win it’s not always enough to put a fast car on the track and have two talented drivers. Very often a fundamental ingredient to reach the vertex of the priamide, and above all to keep it, is the Political power. It is necessary to have top management who know how to make themselves heard at the tables that count and who know how to ‘pull the regulation by the jacket’ and who controls it just enough to guarantee decisions that do not hinder one’s path. It is therefore not surprising that the criteria with which the various teams are allowed to try to intervene on the technical and sporting regulations to modify some aspects are always kept in close scrutiny by the top teams.

In the past, to be able to implement changes, even minor ones, both at a technical and sporting level, unanimity was required. Now this is no longer the case, thanks to a revolution desired by the American ownership of Liberty Media. For the period 2021-25 this process has in fact been modified with the aim of having a fairer and more transparent voting rights. In the event of a vote within the F1 Commission, 30 votes are in fact distributed: one for each team, ten for the top management of F1 and ten for the FIA. This means that smaller teams, especially when teamed up, now have the ability to introduce rule changes that can ‘slow down’ larger teams.

Among those who are critical of this distribution of the vote there is also the team principal of Red Bull Christian Hornerconvinced that in this way the second tier teams can exercise a power too great. “It could be argued that small teams have too much say in implementing rules that can impact top teams, with things that simply don’t concern them – said the manager of Red Bull in an interview with the site RacingNews365 – especially with regard to the budget cap, I think the FIA ​​and the organizers really need to consider this aspect“.