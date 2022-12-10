There Red Bull RB18 seen on the track in 2022, it entered rightfully among the best cars designed by Adrian Newey and built by the Anglo-Austrians. After a start to the season marred by reliability issues, Max Verstappen led his team to the one-two drivers’ and constructors’ championship they hadn’t had since 2013, the latest highlight of four consecutive years of success with Sebastian Vettel. The Dutch driver is completing his competitive maturity and the absolute record of fifteen victories in a single championship undoubtedly shows his state of grace. As often said during the season, the victory of his first world title in 2021 has taken a sort of weight off Verstappen, capable, with greater peace of mind, of becoming even stronger and reaching the highest level since he has been racing in Formula 1 .

He spoke about the growth of the two-time world champion Christian HornerRed Bull team principal, during the FIA ​​Awards Gala press conference in Bologna: “After winning his first title last year, Max got off a lot of weight and took another step forward as a pilot. He has ridden with great maturity and composure this year. He has won impressive victories under enormous pressure. If he thinks back to races like Jeddah, Miami or Montreal there were some intense moments, as well as what Checo managed in Singapore“. For the British manager, in charge since 2005, the difference was marked by Verstappen in the initial part of the championship: “At the start of the year we didn’t have the fastest car and Max kept us in contentioncontinuing to push and drive with precision phenomenal. Whenever there was an opportunity, she grabbed it with both hands”Horner concluded.