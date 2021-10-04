The incident of Silverstone has left evident aftermath on the World Championship: it is legitimate to believe that, without the episode in Great Britain, there would have been no contact at Monza between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Whatever you think of it, Silverstone has had a big impact on this championship, just note that it is still being talked about today. It was Chris who came back to the subject Horner, team principal of Red Bull. The Brit revealed an anecdote: after the accident, Verstappen was not only very angry with Hamilton, but he was convinced he could beat him if only he was able to get on track.

“Max was very angry after the incident with Lewis in England and how things went. He worked very hard that weekend, had won the Sprint Qualifying and had a good chance of repeating himself in the Grand Prix. However, the race ended with a collision, a bump to 51G and the trip to the hospital, while his rival won.“, This Horner a Channel 4. “After leaving the hospital, Max told me: ‘If I could run again, I would win’. He is not a person who thinks about something for a long time. Tackle a problem, solve it, and move on. He has a lot of ambition and is motivated to make everything perfect. I do not know another rider with such a motivation, moreover he is also sincere and direct: he does not worry about criticism, so it is easy to work with him.“.