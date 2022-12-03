“The championship? We are kilometers behind, before thinking about the standings we have to finish the races“. Who would have thought that after these words – spoken after the Melbourne race – Max Verstappen he would have won the 2022 World Cup with ease and in advance. The second stop in three GPs came in Australia: the world champion asked the team to wake up and fix the reliability, otherwise the confirmation of the world championship would have been a chimera, especially against a Charles Leclerc-Ferrari package very much on the ball at the start season. In retrospect, the Dutchman’s fears were not founded. Or rather, they had reason to exist, but Red Bull gave him a perfect car, capable of competing in every race for victory and – from Hungary onwards – of dominating every grand prix. Now Verstappen can not only admire his second world title on the bulletin board, but also enjoy the comments of those who place him among the greats of history, such as his team principal in Red Bull Chris Horner.

“Max and Sebastian Vettel share the same will to win, but they are two completely different people. Max is a very natural and instinctive driver. Seb put a lot of thought into his riding. I think Max is less ‘absorbed’ by the details than Seb“, said the Briton. “Max believes he can win four more titles. I never look too far ahead, but for me he is superior to all the others in Formula 1. I think he can achieve much more if we give him a car that matches his talent. He is driving with a confidence he has never achieved before, with greater racing vision, and at the same time he has become a tire expert. For example, his soft lasts longer than his rivals’ hard, I think there are no limits for him. He gets into the car and is so sure of himself from the first free practice session, in the rain from the first lap he is two seconds faster than everyone elseeveryone must slowly approach him“.