Verstappen among the greatest in F1? Horner has no doubts

Normally, to include an athlete among the sacred monsters of his discipline, one waits for the end of his career, or at least until his peak of performance has been exceeded. This doesn’t seem to apply to Max Verstappenwho is not only threatening all records (even those of Lewis Hamilton), but theoretically would not even have reached the peak of his potential, having turned 25 and therefore plenty of time to improve further.

Horner’s words

Only history will tell us where Super Max can go, but according to Red Bull team principal Chris Horner, now is the time to include the two-time world champion in the elite of the discipline: “He is riding at an insanely high level and now has even more experience. She has always had raw speed and great natural talent, but the ability she has in the car to follow the race and to think about aspects that go well beyond the track is impressive. I think Max has taken another step forward this year. The last couple of years he’s been incredible and I think we should start looking at him as one of the all-time greatsespecially at the age of 25. What he’s done in the space of time he’s done is really impressive and I think it’s a privilege to work with him. Some of the things he makes of him continually surprise us: whether it’s mixed conditions, wet or dry, his ability to get the most out of the car is unmatched.“, these are the words of Horner a ESPN.

“I think he has great sensitivity in the car, enormous confidence in himself and in his abilities, he reaches the limit immediately. As soon as we are at a new circuit, his first lap is sometimes two or three seconds faster than the others. When there is a little rain over the weekend, there is immediately a gap between him and the others. He has tremendous natural sensitivity and the ability to understand what the machine needs. He really quickly adapts to the situation and the car.”

Perez’s thankless task

The Briton, precisely because of Verstappen’s extraordinary strength, had a few words of understanding for Sergio Perez. The Mexican is experiencing a delicate season, in which he has put in a lot of his (not qualifying for Q3 in half of the grands prix). Net of all his mistakes, it is clear that the one with Super Max is an unequal comparison: “Being his teammate is F1’s toughest job. You have to be mentally very resilient to face and handle the situation. I think Checo has been very good in the last two and a half years at reaching out and doing what he has done: this requires great mental resilience. He is still second in the world championship 40 points clear of third, he has won two races and therefore had a decent season, but anything compared to Max is secondary. I think Perez wants to win a race or two in the second half of the year. I’m sure he would like to win the Mexican Grand Prixbut he will certainly want to be at least second in the world championship“.