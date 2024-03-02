Victory goal to avoid controversy

A pole position in the storm. “I'm sorry GP”he said laughing over the radio Max Verstappen at the end of Q3 which gave the Dutchman the 33rd pole position of his career, an unexpected start from the pole in front of a truly brilliant Ferrari which at the very end missed the assault on a pole position which seemed to be in the hands of Charles Leclerc judging from the end of Q2 (a time that would have been enough to beat Verstappen's in Q3).

Today Red Bull will test in the race whether and to what extent in long runs the RB20 – a car still to be refined – still has a margin against very fierce and compact competition, as the team principal underlined Christian Hornerwho is experiencing the first weekend of the season shrouded in controversy after the release of an anonymous email containing material – the veracity of which remains to be verified – relating to the investigation that involved him and which ended on Wednesday with the acquittal of the team principal .

“Max had a great ride – Horner explained – the track was getting colder and harder to 'read'. He didn't think it was enough for pole position, but it was enough. I had said in unsuspecting times that the stable rules would lead to the compaction of the values ​​on the track at the beginning of this season and there is a tenth and a half between the third and seventh fastest times, a truly exciting fact. Precisely for this reason I believe that Perez has all it takes to aim for the podium in the race.”