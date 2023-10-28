Perez at the center of attention

The Mexican GP weekend has yet to experience its most important moments – qualifying and race – but the atmosphere inside the paddock seems to already be quite warm. The protagonist of these eve hours, once again, is the local idol Sergio Perezalways at the center of market rumors and also of comments regarding the alleged disagreements who are emerging within the reigning world champion team. To address the issue, perhaps also to destabilize the Milton Keynes environment in view of next season, he also thought about it Lewis Hamilton.

In recent days the seven-time world champion has made some comments regarding Perez’s stay at Red Bull. According to him Checo, who has been Max Verstappen’s teammate since 2021, would indeed be “negatively affected” by some people within the Austrian team. The team would therefore not be of help towards their #11 and would not support him properly. Hamilton’s words predictably reached the ears of the principal team Christian Hornerwhich via the microphones of Sky Sports F1 he wanted to reply to the Stevenage veteran.

Horner responds to Hamilton

“It’s very nice that Lewis takes so much care and attention [per Perez] when just a few weeks ago he questioned the validity of teammate Max“, thundered the English manager. The reference is to a recent interview given by Hamilton again to Sky Italia in which the British champion judged Verstappen’s teammates to be of a lower level than his own. Horner then denied that there are doubts about the support provided by Red Bull to Perez and also – at least apparently – about the Guadalajara driver’s future within the team.

“There are always rumors circulating in this paddock, especially when there is little to write about – replied the reigning world champion team principal – but Sergio has an excellent relationship with the team, a strong bond with his teammate and we all want to see him finish second in the championshipto achieve an objective that we have never achieved before: getting a double in the Drivers’ championship“. As for the rumors that Perez should announce his retirement from F1 before the end of this weekend, Horner simply said: “There is absolutely no withdrawal planned.”.