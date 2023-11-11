Horner responds to Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has been repeating it since the beginning of the year: Red Bull is the fastest car ever seen in Formula 1. The seven-time world champion was impressed from the first day of testing by the jewel built in Milton Keynes, and as was his teammate in Mercedes George Russell has predicted a dominant season for his rivals (guessing), even the seven-time world champion has not stopped underlining how unequal the fight with the RB19 is.

It’s not about offloading the weight of expectations onto rivals, because the car knows no pressure and what’s more, Max Verstappen seems impervious from this point of view. Those of the seven-time world champion seemed mostly to be analyzes aimed at explaining the difference in his results with those of Super Max. At most, messages (certainly interested) inherent to the spectacle of Formula 1, which would be lost in a monopoly situation like that of the current Red Bull.

Horner’s words

The most obvious criticism of Hamilton’s notes concerns the dominance that Mercedes exercised over Formula 1 in the early years of the turbo-hybrid era. And Red Bull team principal Chris Horner expressed it in harsh tones: “I think Lewis has a selective memory. Some of their victories in their cycle were simply obscene. We’ve had some excellent seasons, but if there’s anyone who shouldn’t say certain things, it’s Lewis“.

Mercedes has repeatedly “anticipated” this criticism by stating that, despite having dominated the championships, at least in 2016 there was an internal struggle between Hamilton himself and Nico Rosberg, which saw the latter win. Even in previous seasons the German certainly provided a better performance than that of Sergio Perez, who appeared absolutely incapable of maintaining Verstappen’s pace, especially in the long term.