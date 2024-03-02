Special day

This Saturday 2 March 2024 will probably remain imprinted in the memory of for a long time Christian Horner. A particular and intense day, opened by the arrival of all the top management of the Red Bull ownership – both Thai and Austrian – continued with the walk hand in hand in the paddock with the wife Geri Halliwellwhich did not abandon him for a second (at least publicly) in this very delicate situation, and which ended with the final outcome of the Bahrain GP, ​​which gave him and Red Bull a double useful to take a little breath. From tomorrow we will return to talking about emails, internal investigations and the battle for control of the team, but for the moment he is still at the top.

“This was a super race, the best possible start to the season for us – he declared at the end of the GP to Sky Sport F1, after having enjoyed the podium, always with his wife at his side – a dominant performance from Max and a great performance from Sergio too. A race executed perfectly by the team. We were surprised that not everyone took the chance (to 'keep' two new soft tyres), perhaps this distorted the finish of the race, but we had a fantastic pace and the softs on a cool day like this worked very well ”.

Focus on the team

Remaining in the sporting field, it is impossible not to have the fear of another 'single color' Red Bull year like 2023. However, from this point of view Horner is convinced that it will be more complicated for his team to maintain the lead: “We have a great car without a doubt, but I think that this year we will all be closer – he underlined – today the temperature was very cool, we'll see next week with the heat and on a city circuit. It will be a different challenge and we will see how we go. Max was quiet today, as was his engineer, and honestly it was a great performance from him and the team. 24 wins? I doubt. The other teams have grown with their cars, this is only the first race.”

In the end, Horner then allowed himself an 'outburst' about the very delicate situation he is going through, recognizing the difficulty of the current moment, also for his family. “Obviously it was a complicated period that put me and my family to the test – he concluded – but I focus on the team, on the races. We got off to a wonderful start and this is a testament to the great work of all the team members, men and women, who have worked so hard to produce this car to get off to the best possible start.”