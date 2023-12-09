by STEFANO OLLANU

Horner enjoys the success

Christian Horner, Red Bull team principal, was obviously among the most awaited guests at the International Federation Awards Gala, held in Baku. The British manager was able to show off his best smile after the best season ever seen in Formula 1 by a team, given that he managed a team capable of winning an impressive 21 races out of the 22 on the calendar.

“It was an extraordinary season for us“, said Horner, in his brief analysis on 2023: “None of us could have ever imagined this type of season we have just concluded. Winning 21 of 22 races, 5 of 6 Sprints, defending both titles and breaking many records along the way, some that had stood since 1988.”

Verstappen, perfect driver

And Red Bull is cashing in on the investment it made in August 2014, when it signed the then 16-year-old Max Verstappen, making him debut in Formula 1 with Toro Rosso just 7 months later: “Max continues to reach higher and higher levels. I believe the only damage done to the car this season was the front wing damaged on the pit exit at Silverstone,” Horner noted.

Obviously the English manager lights up when talking about his driver, two-time world champion: “It’s just phenomenal, both for consistency and for the heights he has reached. In some races, thanks to adversity and starts from the back of the grid, has shown extraordinary performances and continues to raise the bar”. Verstappen’s attitude encourages the entire team: “Seeing how he works with the team is just amazing, engaging with his engineering team. And we are exactly that: a team. Everyone has the same hunger and desire to win and obviously Max drives all of this, from behind the wheel.”