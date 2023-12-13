A winning project, two years of dominance (for now)

It was enough to make the RB18 lose weight to live two seasons as absolute dominators of F1. Red Bull hit the mark on a design level with the advent of the ground effect era at the beginning of 2022 and the numbers are impressive. In the last two years, Red Bull has won 38 of the 44 races held, leaving five to Ferrari and one to Mercedes.

The RB19 in Bahrain immediately demonstrated that it has a impressive advantage on the competition to the point that George Russell immediately raised the white flag by declaring that from his point of view Red Bull would win all the races in 2023. The Mercedes driver came close, only in Singapore did the RB19 run into difficulty in terms of operating window and at Marina Bay there was glory for Carlos Sainz and Ferrari.

In 2023, Red Bull had to deal with the reduction of hours allocated to wind tunnel development following the minor breach of the 2021 budget cap, a sanction which may have some impact on the 2024 car, but Eddie Jordan has already anticipated that Adrian Newey has great optimism about the performance of the RB20 which will be an evolution of a project whose development was stopped rather early in 2023 by Red Bull's standards.

Christian Horner he underlined that ultimately the RB19 had 60% of the components of the RB18: “The RB19 was 60% of the components the RB18 – explained the Red Bull team principal to the microphones of Sky Sports – part of the chassis, the gearbox and most of the suspension were the same. They are therefore members who have won more than 30 races”. Compared to the RB18, the RB19 was certainly able to benefit from a lighter chassis, but the fact that the RB19 ultimately hasn't changed much compared to the RB18 suggests that there is actually room for improvement for 2024 as Newey believes.