“The next technical directive will tell me when to go to the bathroom”. To the microphones of Sky Sport F1 Christian Horner as always, he did not let himself be begged to underline a trend by the FIA ​​at the level of technical directives that seems to have put Red Bull in its sights. The flexible rear wings were the first chapter of the suspicions towards the Anglo-Austrian team, then it was the turn of tire pressures following Verstappen’s knockout in Baku. Finally, here in Styria the case of pit stops has broken out, which the FIA ​​will further regulate by acting on the release time of the car once the tires have been screwed in, a dynamic that also includes the moment in which the driver is given the green light to start.

Wolff: “Some teams make less safe stops”

However, Horner admitted that this is normal end up in the viewfinder when you prove very fast: “It is normal that those at the top are observed more carefully by everyone”. The Red Bull team principal enjoys Verstappen’s pole, but doesn’t get his head in sight for tomorrow: “I’m very happy that Max has a car that allows him to be effective in qualifying, Honda did a super job. Tomorrow it could rain and the Mercedes in the race will be difficult to beat, we will have to be careful and concentrated ”.