With the entry into the world championship calendar of the third US stage, that of Las Vegas, the Formula 1 World Championship 2023 will be disputed on the record figure of 24 appointments. If you then add the 6 Sprints which will run alongside main events in Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, Austin and Brazil, fans will see as many as 30 starts of their favorite sport next year. The number of grands prix has progressively increased with the new millennium, and it is impressive to think that only in 1999 the world championship was held over 16 weekends. The team principals have not hidden their concern for their men and already in recent seasons they have begun to organize a turnover among the members of the teams employed on the track and it has happened that even the number one on the wall such as Mattia Binotto or Toto Wolff have remained at home in some late-season racing.

Christian Horner reiterated this concept in a recent interview with RacingNews365: “With 24 races we are closer than ever to the saturation point. We understand that there is a huge demand for hosting F1 races and that people are always wanting more, but we are pushing the boundaries of what is physically possible. Formula 1 is not like Nascar, which runs in just one territory. We are talking about a global world championship and the logistics, travel and time zones are brutal. The maximum number of grands prix for me is 22. Having reached 24 is really exaggerated, considering that the Sprints must be kept in the account, both in terms of commitment and in terms of costs“. The Red Bull team manager then dedicated a reflection to Saturday’s races: “There are many positive things, but there is still a need for further fine-tuning. They can get even better and they haven’t given their all yet. The format of the Sprint can be improved, as well as the regulation in general, and for 2026 there is a clear opportunity for a further step forward. We need to build on this momentum that F1 now has globally.”