The fourth round of the 2022 world championship has resulted in the perfect ‘revenge’ of the Red Bull on Ferrari, with a double that had been missing since 2016, obtained right in the enemy’s house, where Leclerc and Sainz failed to represent the Red on the podium for the first time this season. On the contrary, the Milton Keynes house has instead completed a weekend without flaws, as well as its own driver Max Verstappen, not surprisingly the author of his second Grand Chelem in career.

Apart from the result captured by the driver, immediately followed by his teammate Sergio Perez, this placement was made possible also thanks to the updates made on the RB18, with some improvements in terms aerodynamic and of weight of the car which are added to a consumption of tires more contained than the single-seaters from Maranello. Now, waiting for the next round on the new Miami city track – scheduled for 6 to 8 May – the team principal of the Anglo-Austrian team, Christian Hornerin the meantime he wanted to focus on the developments of the car applied in that of Imola.

The British manager explained in more detail what the winning moves were, the same ones that allowed Red Bull to forget the missteps of Sakhir and Melbourne, where reliability had generated concerns and controversies before the GP of the Emilia Romagna: “I think that, as we saw in Melbourne with the tires, there is an operational window – Horner explained to the media after the race – and with the set-up set this weekend, we got the tires working properly. Leclerc was struggling a little more with the front tires here than us, both in the Sprint and in the last part of the race. This gave us the upper hand, without forgetting that Max managed the race perfectly, while Checo built a gap between himself and Charles, also managing it very well. With the exception of a small excursion on the lawn, we did not suffer from excessive pressure. Moreover – he added – their front tire caused them some problems, so much so that it was necessary to return to the pits. Evaluating the traffic ahead of Perez, Ferrari thought of seizing the opportunity to overtake him by means of strategy, but it did not go that way. We were able to respond with him and then covering Max’s leadership ”.