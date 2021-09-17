The most emblematic episode of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix is ​​inevitably linked to the accident that took place between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, with the two drivers who were forced to retire after a spectacular collision occurred at the First Variante. At the end of the race, the stewards then summoned both protagonists of the incident, inflicting a three-place penalty on the Dutch Red Bull – to be served in the next Russian Grand Prix – found guilty of what happened.

A decision that the Austrian team accepted, even without sparing controversy and perplexity over the verdict of the Race Direction. Among the members of the team who expressed their opinion on the affair there was not even the team principal Christian Horner: “Both drivers knew they had to get out of the chicane in command – said the English manager – given the difficulty in completing the overtaking. Max saw a possibility, while Lewis closed the door. I repeat what I said right from the start, namely that both had their own responsibility in the accident and it is difficult to establish a prevalent fault of one rather than the other. If the FIA ​​wanted to make a communication – he added – they could have imposed the same penalty on both of them. Instead, Max was held most responsible and, given that he didn’t finish the race, the only option was to give him a three-position penalty on the grid, which we accept anyway ”.

Still on the incident, Horner underlined the efficiency of the safety systems, such as to have guaranteed Hamilton that he had not reported serious consequences: “It was a bad accident – has explained – but both drivers immediately confirmed that they felt good. Lewis even tried to get back on track, to such an extent that even the Medical Car did not need to intervene. I am grateful that theHalo did its job. After what happened, now even the most critics have changed their minds about the importance of this tool ”.

Finally, the Red Bull team principal admitted the reason for the mistake made by the mechanics during the pit stop, which caused the loss 11 seconds to Verstappen during the tire change: “It was a rare human error caused by a new technical directive (applied to slow down pit stops for safety reasons), an aspect on which we will have to gain experience. Mercedes immediately took advantage of this opportunity and they too made a slight mistake at the Hamilton pit stop. An error – he concluded – which was instrumental in bringing him out wheel to wheel with Max ”.