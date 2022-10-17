Have you thought of a nice F1 engine that you would like to sell? Bad luck, the deadline for registering as an F1 engine builder has passed. From 2026, Ferrari, Renault, Mercedes, Red Bull and Audi will supply the F1 engines. Porsche also wanted to become an engine supplier and maybe even buy its own team. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is now opening up about that failed deal.

In the podcast The Diary of A CEO Horner discusses Red Bull Racing’s success. Before his role as team principal, Horner himself rode at a high level. In 1997 and 1998 Horner raced in Formula 3000 (the predecessor of GP2 which later became F2). After 1998, Horner decided to retire from racing at the age of 25 to focus on developing Arden Racing, the team he drove for.

This would be the stepping stone for a glittering career as an F1 team boss. In 2005, he saw his chance when Red Bull bought the F1 team from Jaguar. Horner became team boss and he took care of good people around him, like one Günther Steiner. A year later, Adrian Newey also joined, which turned out to be a golden move. After five years of building up, the first world title came, and the rest is known.

Red Bull Porsche F1 Team?

From then on, Red Bull was an established name in Formula 1. For a long time they drove Renault engines, but when they failed time and again, Red Bull switched to Honda. After the Japanese partially withdrew after 2021, Red Bull had to look for an alternative. Porsche seemed the right candidate. The two danced around each other for a long time, but Porsche wanted to supply more than just engines.

The German brand actually wanted its own F1 team. Red Bull didn’t seem to have a problem with that per se, but more with the management style that Porsche uses. The philosophies of the two big companies are too different. So much so, that Horner was afraid that Red Bull’s formula for success would be affected.

When asked how important fast internal communication is, Horner replies: “Recently we had exactly that dilemma, where we had the opportunity to work with a new manufacturer that would take a significant share of the team.”

The working method with Porsche would differ too much

According to Horner, a collaboration with Porsche would affect the ‘DNA’ of Red Bull. The team boss believes that Red Bull is so successful because they can make quick decisions without “going through layers and layers of processes and bureaucracy”. If the German Porsche were to be in charge, these processes would become too slow.

Red Bull will therefore continue to build its own engines until at least 2026. However, it’s no secret that Honda still has some milk in the development of those engines. Before Red Bull can stand on its own two feet in terms of engine construction, the Japanese support them. Maybe they can also help Red Bull with catering or accounting?