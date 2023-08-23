The Red Bull that amazes itself

The extraordinary strength of the RB19 stunned its rivals, even surprising itself Red Bull. The Milton Keynes team had known since February that it had a fast car, also because it was a direct descendant of the RB18 which had dominated the second part of 2022, but didn’t expect to win all the races before the summer break.

Horner’s words

This impression was confirmed by Red Bull team principal Chris Horner: “We expected Ferrari to build on last year and Mercedes to be there too. We were completely taken aback by how competitive we were against our rivals. Sure, in February we knew we had a fast car, you could tell from the competitive times, but I don’t think any of us thought the car was really that effective“, these are the words of the British a ESPN.

“Aston Martin seemed to be closest to us. Mercedes didn’t look in great shape as they were quite brave with their concept. Naturally, having been to Bahrain last year and lost to a reliability issue, we were determined to fix it this year“, he continued. “I think the secret of success is the work culture that circulates in the company, there is a very positive attitude. Everyone loves to win and we celebrate every success. We’ve had some tough years where we’ve tried to get back in front, but nobody has lost sight of the goal“.

Domain numbers

Red Bull arranged the 2023 World Championship as they pleased, winning all the races (Sprint included) and beating the record of consecutive victories that had stood for 35 years and belonged to McLaren. With the ten successes obtained in the first part of 2023, Max Verstappen has surpassed a totem like Ayrton Senna and this year he could do the same with Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel. The Dutchman himself, obtaining first place in his Zandvoort and at Monza, would beat Vettel’s record of nine consecutive victories after ten years.