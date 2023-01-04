One of the most surprising moves of the entire Formula 1 driver market came right in the final part of the 2022 season. After being sidelined for next season by McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo in fact, he accepted the offer put on the table by Red Bull which provided for his return to Milton Keynes with the duties of third pilot. A ‘downgrading’ for a talent who has won eight victories in his career and who at the end of 2018 had left the Austrian team to avoid the risk of becoming a sort of ‘second luxury guide’ alongside Max Verstappen. However, the disastrous last season in McLaren clearly changed Ricciardo’s perspective.

The Perth driver said he wanted to pull the plug on the 2023 season, trying to take a breather from the many difficulties faced in the last few years of F1. All this with the aim of trying to return to the grid in 2024. It seems clear that in this sense Red Bull’s proposal represents an interesting opportunity, which allows them to maintain contact with the paddock without however having to be present Sunday after Sunday at every circuit on the calendar. Talking to the Australian site Speedcafe Christian Hornerteam principal of Red Bull, explained how the idea of ​​signing Ricciardo was born.

“We were surprised to see Daniel free on the market – explained the British manager – and for us, who grew up together with Red Bull and who we have nurtured [Ricciardo] ever since he was a kid, it made sense to bring him back into the fold. He is a driver with a lot of experience and a high-level profile. I think Daniel fell a little out of love with F1 – continued Horner – he’s had a couple of very difficult seasons, especially this year. It was useful for us that he played a support role for the regular drivers as a reserve, both here at the factory and at events with all the business partners we have, being one of the most recognizable faces currently in Formula 1.”.

Horner has once again ruled out that behind this signing there is the possibility of re-proposing a Verstappen-Ricciardo duo in the 2024 season, despite many imagining a situation of this type in the event that the relationship between the Dutchman and his partner Sergio Perez theses are confirmed. “We hope that in the process Daniel rediscovers his passion for Formula 1, but we certainly don’t plan to use him other than as a third drivertogether with the commercial activities it will carry out“said the Red Bull team principal.