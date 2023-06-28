Horner and Wolff, it’s a battle of titles

From 2010 onwards, the partial number of titles won by Toto Wolff at the command of the Mercedes and from Christian Horner at the head of Red Bull is 15 to 11 in favor of Wolff even if at the end of 2023, barring imponderable events, Horner will come close, rising to 13. In practice, only the two of them have won in F1 from 2010 onwards with Red Bull and Mercedes , a truly impressive duopoly which explains why both were captured in the 12 leaders interviewed by Sky Sports UK in the making of the documentary ‘Secrets of Success’.

Two polar opposite personalities

It is well known that there is bad blood between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff in the F1 paddock and it could not be otherwise given that in 2021 they were the ‘captains’ of one of the challenges destined to be delivered to the history of the Circus which saw a World Cup be assigned to the last lap of the last race on the calendar. “I have never believed that one can be ‘friend’ with one’s opponent, I would consider it dishonest – Horner’s words – I want everyone on my team to understand that whoever our opponent is, they are the ones we have to compete with and that we are united as a team. Every sport is also a mental and psychological duel. When you see your opponent lose his mind and destroy a set of headphones you think ‘well, he feels the pressure’. And if he feels the pressure, everyone else around him feels it too, because the pressure is spreading from above. Mentally I would have destroyed those headphones as hard as he did, but I never would have physically.”

“He is a good team manager, but he has a personality and values ​​that are very different from those we have at Mercedesbut still successful – said Toto Wolff – the headphones episode? It’s not that I dwell on what Horner thinks, I simply try to be authentic and transparent, when someone tries to harm the team I have very bloody reactions, sometimes I break my headphones and when I see the images I’m not proud of it, my emotions they got into trouble when I was a teenager, but that’s how I am.”