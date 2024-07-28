A tense Hungaroring

While Red Bull had to deal with a very nervous Max Verstappen who finished the Hungarian Grand Prix in fifth place, at home McLaren There has been much discussion as to who among Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri he should have finished the race in first position.

The story is well known and Lando Norris found himself in the lead after the decision to stop him before the leader Oscar Piastri, making the most of the undercut. The move was made by McLaren to protect themselves from the third in the standings, Lewis Hamilton, but in reality it put the team in a difficult position. Andrea Stella then asked Norris to return the position to Piastri. The Englishman then carried out the order and the Australian won his first F1 race.

Horner wouldn’t have stopped Norris

In this way, McLaren did not give Lando Norris the opportunity to close his gap to Max Verstappen by a further 7 points, now 76 points.

Christian Hornerin a dialogue with Sky Sports UK, he hinted that he would leave the victory to Norris: “Lando is the most experienced pilot, and I assume their first driver. Usually the first stop is for the one in the lead and they could have easily stopped Oscar. But They gave Lando a two-lap undercut, so obviously they wanted him ahead of Oscar. And once the driver is in the lead it is hard to tell him to give way to his teammate. If this championship is lost by 7 points, every point will have been fundamental. Every team competes differently, but Lando is the closest challenger and at a certain point you have to make everything converge.”