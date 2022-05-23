When the budget cap was introduced in Formula 1, all the teams agreed, in the name of cost containment. In May 2020, however, no one could foresee the war in Ukraine and the consequences it would bring around the world. The inflation generated by the conflict has also put the Formula 1 teams in crisis: especially the big names, who were already ‘pulled’, are seriously in danger of breaking the ceiling of 140 million dollars, and now they would like to loosen the purse strings.

According to Red Bull team principal Chris Hornereven the majority of the teams risk not being able to participate in the final GPs if they want to fall within the current limits of the budget cap: “Seven of the ten teams are likely to miss the last four races to fall within this year’s spending ceiling. It’s not just about the big teams, but the whole scrum package is struggling with the problems stemming from inflation“, These are the words reported by the BBC. “The FIA ​​has a duty to take care of the problem. I know they are taking it seriously, but it is worth remembering that the cost of living is increasing exponentially for everyone, and F1 is not exempt from it. The cost of freight has quadrupled and this is not something we can control“.

Horner does not mention names, but in recent weeks it has emerged that the teams that have opposed a seven million dollar increase in the budget cap have been Alpine, Haas and Alfa Romeo. Teams that have everything to gain if the richest competition has their hands tied on the expense front. And indeed Otmar Szafnauerboss of the Alpine wall, replied to Horner, in what is a simple party game: “When transportation costs increase by two or three million, but the development budget is 20 million, you can invest less in development and stay within the parameters. The problem is that this limits development. So it is much easier, if you have the money, to go to the FIA ​​and press for an increase in the budget cap“.