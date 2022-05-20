The Friday of the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted a very important aspect, namely the difficulty in finding an excellent compromise between performance on the flying lap and consistency on race pace. If Ferrari once again demonstrated great speed in qualifying terms, suffering a lot in terms of the race, Red Bull behaved exactly the opposite, closing the PL2 classification also behind the two Mercedes of Russell and Hamilton.

The Milton Keynes team, which comes from a double success between Imola and Miami, will therefore have to focus its attention in particular on the behavior of the RB18 at low fuel load, after having spent a good part of the time anyway (especially with Juri Vips in PL1) to evaluate the updates introduced in Spain.

“This is clearly a high downforce circuit, we certainly don’t find out today – said the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner – This can be clearly seen from the aerodynamic packages brought here by both Ferrari and Mercedes. I think all three cars are very close – it will be a close fight that he will see the favorite is whoever manages to find the right balance between Saturday and Sunday performance. For our part, we have a few things to fix, but an interesting dynamic has arisen. The car has a very high importance on this track, it must be perfect both on the setup side and in terms of limiting tire degradation. The front left is particularly massacred, we have to be careful ”.

Horner himself then expressed himself with special attention on the Mercedes: “I’ve been saying since the beginning of the year that it’s only a matter of time before Brackley gets their problems sorted out. It seems they are on the right track, then they will become an important factor to consider for the championship. They had a very good day today ”.