Perez limping

When in 2021 the Red Bull she turned to Sergio Perez, chose the safe second-hand route, after being dissatisfied with the contribution of the talents grown in its own nursery. After the unexpected farewell of Daniel Ricciardo at the end of 2018, the team directed by Christian Horner has in fact bounced from Pierre Gasly to Alex Albon, but finding himself in the car with drivers who were then immature and far removed from Max Verstappen.

Hence the decision to bring the then 31 year old Sergio Perez into the team, who had come to the fore with Force India/Racing Point. The goal was to have an excellent professional capable of bringing significant points to the team, without overshadowing the undisputed star of Verstappen.

In the end, results in hand, Sergio Perez managed to achieve 5 victories, 3 pole positions and 25 podiums in three years, constantly improving its position in the drivers' standings: fourth in 2021, third in 2022 and second in 2023.

An acceptable haul, but what cannot satisfy Perez are the continuous ups and downs over the course of the year, with the downs seeing him quite distant from Verstappen.

Horner speaks to Perez

In an interview granted to RaceFans, the team principal Christian Horner he actually analyzed the parable in Perez's team: “What we saw from him at the beginning of 2023 was phenomenal, I think of Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. And he also had a great race in Monza. But after the good start, everything seemed to fall apart. A less good rider would have been crushed by the pressure and expectations, while he was able to recover by working hard. He dedicated himself to the simulator with the engineers and at the end of the season he was rewarded with excellent races.” For the English manager, Perez will have to be honest with himself: “It has to be realistic. We know what Checo is capable of and he knows what expectations we have, considering that he has a talent in his team that will mark his generation. He has the same opportunities given to Max and he is aware of it. But if we look at Verstappen's form, it is clear that he is unstoppable. Perez has to be realistic in his goals, and I think he knows what they areor”.