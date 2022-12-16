The championship 2023 will coincide with that of ‘adulthood’ for a team like the Red Bullready to celebrate his 18 years of history. Except for the first world championship, held in 2005, all the others have always seen the team commanded by a trio that still today seems destined to last a long time: Helmut Marko as Counselor, Christian Horner as team principal e Adrian Newey as Technical Director.

Three people who, together, made it possible to win five constructors’ titles, to which six other drivers are added, but who also managed to bring the team back to the top after a crisis of results from 2014 to 2018: “I think one of the strengths of the team has been to have lowered my head and that I’m past that period Newey explained. when we had a good power unit again thanks to the partnership with Honda, we were able to react”. A recollection also shared by Horner: “It was tough, because we came from four dominant leagues and suddenly there was this period of emptiness: another team was light years ahead of everyone else – he added – it is very easy for an organization used to winning to drop its head and lose its motivation. The most important thing was keep the team together, focusing on the things we could control, that we could influence. During that time we had one great loyalty and continuity. Little by little, we were able to snatch wins here and there in every season but one, and the question was always about making sure we had the right power unit as part of the package.”

In terms of victories, however, two drivers managed to become world champions with Red Bull: Sebastian Vettelon four consecutive occasions, e Max Verstappen, in the last two years. Two drivers who, as explained by Horner, share successes, but also different personalities and attitudes to work: “It was obvious that he was an exceptional talent – said the British team principal about Vettel – Toro Rosso, as it was at the time, offered the opportunity to make some young Red Bulls make a qualitative leap. Sebastian worked incredibly hard, he left no stone unturned. He often he was the last to leave the engineering office at the end of a Friday or Saturday”.

At the same time, Horner also indicated the qualities of Verstappen, more inclined towards grit and the will to never be satisfied with the victories obtained: “They are different people – he added – Sebastian was very Germanic in his work ethic. Max, on the other hand, has a natural and raw ability, one hunger and a determination I’ve never seen before. So, they are different in many ways, but very similar in their determination, in their desire to win, to be the best. Max, whatever he achieves in his career, he’s accomplished a lot in a short amount of time. At just 25, it’s scary to think about what awaits him.”