Lucky and unfortunate episodes are said to balance out over the course of a season. Even if they are not perfectly balanced, it is certainly better to have luck on your side at the decisive moment. It happened to Max Verstappen, who in Abu Dhabi won his first world title with a series of unpredictable episodes, with race director Michael Masi deciding on a final lap ‘racing‘to the delight of Super Max, who mounted the soft new ones unlike Lewis Hamilton (hard old ones).

An undeniable stroke of luck, even for Red Bull team principal Chris Horner. The Briton, however, believes that the Abu Dhabi finale simply redeemed the negative episodes that occurred during the season: “I think the decision at the start of the race (not to penalize Hamilton for cutting the chicane, ed) went against us. That at the end of the Grand Prix was right and it favored us. It has been a season in which the decisions of the referee and the stewards have sometimes rewarded us, but for most of the situations the episodes went against we“, these are the words reported by GPFans. “Max finally had some luck after what happened in Baku and the Hungaroring: the Safety Car caused by Latifi gave us the right opportunity at the right time, but anyway, then Max had to overtake. Hamilton on the track“.

To tell the truth, in the second part of the championship, Lady Luck had the Dutch flag, just think of Spa (victory without running), or Interlagos (disqualification of Hamilton), Gedda (red flag immediately after Hamilton’s pit stop in Safety Car regime, accident on the first restart that prevents him from returning his position to the track in favor of his rival), Sochi (the final deluge brings him to second position). Episodes that balanced the negative ones at the beginning of the season, where luck certainly smiled on Hamilton: just think of Silverstone, Baku, Hungary and Imola.