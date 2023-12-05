Ricciardo and Horner together on the beach too

That the relationship between Christian Horner And Daniel Ricciardo go beyond ‘cold’ work is quite well known. The Red Bull team principal was burned by the Australian driver’s betrayal in 2018, when Ricciardo preferred to accept Renault’s offer to become the ‘captain’ of the French team, moving away from a Red Bull that from his point of view was becoming too Verstappen -centric.

“Do you still have the money to develop the power units?” I had venomously joked Horner with Cyril Abiteboul, then Renault team principal. The target of Horner’s statements was the rich salary with which the Losanga house had snatched Ricciardo from Red Bull. The Milton Keynes team had offered the same financial treatment reserved for Verstappen, but Ricciardo wanted more than just not being optimistic about the use of Honda power units starting from 2019.

History has proved Red Bull right and Ricciardo wrong, who returned to the fold in 2023 first as a test driver and then as an AlphaTauri driver starting with the Hungarian Grand Prix. Nyck De Vries didn’t even have time to finish the first part of the season. When Daniel Ricciardo got behind the wheel of the Red Bull RB19 in the Pirelli tests at Silverstone, Christian Horner immediately telephoned Helmut Marko to communicate the excellent lap times that Ricciardo was setting with the Austrian consultant who summoned De Vries to Graz to formalize the dismissal .

Christian Horner has never been a big supporter of the Nyck De Vries operation and Marko himself admitted that the team principal was right in the end. After Abu Dhabi Christian Horner and Daniel Ricciardo they even found themselves on the same beach in Dubai before the Australian headed to Japan for the Honda Thanks Day. The two were immortalized together with their respective sweethearts, Geri Halliwell (Horner’s wife) and Gerhard Berger’s niece Heidi, Ricciardo’s partner.