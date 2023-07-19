According to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, Ricciardo wants to succeed Sergio Pérez when his contract expires.

Formula 1 is a strange sport. Unlike many other sports, there is no point in just being very good at it. You need much more. What’s also strange about F1 is how interesting the oldies still are.

Lewis Hamilton is still faster than his talented teammate. Fernando Alonso has no problem with young Lance Stroll, who according to the Spaniard is ‘a future world champion’. The return of Kevin Magnussen last year and Nico Hülkenberg this year also prove that the old grandpas can still accelerate.

Horner: Ricciardo to succeed Perez for 2025

For next weekend we can welcome another evergreen: Daniel Ricciardo. He replaces (the also not very young) Nyck de Vries. Of course there are evil tongues that claim that Ricciardo is there to increase the pressure on the underperforming Sergio Pérez.

According to Christian Horner, Daniel is not auditioning to replace Checo this season or next season, but in 2025, when the Mexican’s contract expires, he notes to Motorsport:

We have loaned him to AlphaTauri until the end of this year. Of course Max and Checo will be our drivers next year. But it’s always good to have talent in reserve. I think Daniel sees this time at AlphaTauri as an audition for a Red Bull seat for 2025. Christian Horner, says nothing that isn’t true.

Now is the time for some much-needed reflection. It is absolutely not true, what Horner says. The fact is that Pérez has to contend with a dip in form every season. In the Force India era that was never very noticeable, because that car was not always fast. But now you can see for three seasons in a row that Verstappen almost always gets the most out of it and has Pérez.

So yes, what Horner says could ALSO be true, but we know how it goes at Red Bull and AlphaTauri. If Perez drives a few more mediocre races and Ricciardo surprises in that AlphaTauri, a swap will really be a possibility, if we look at the actions of the teams in recent years. Incidentally, it is still questionable to what extent Daniel Ricciardo can do something with AlphaTauri’s soap box. This weekend we’re going to experience it all!

