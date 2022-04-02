The start of the 2022 season did not reward McLaren as one of the most competitive cars of the lot, thanks above all to the various technical problems encountered on the MCL36. As if that were not enough, the season opened with the positivity of Daniel Ricciardo at Covid-19, which prevented the Australian from running at full speed in the tests and therefore from understanding the new machines. A ‘combo’ that has inevitably rekindled doubts about the effectiveness of the Australian’s moves in his last years of career.

In fact, in 2018 Ricciardo voluntarily put an end to his experience in Red Bulla reality that had included him in its Junior Team up to promoting him in the 2014, three years after his experience between HRT and Toro Rosso. In a period that lasted five seasons, the Italian-born driver had achieved a total of seven victories and 29 podiums, however not holding up the internal rivalry with the very young Max Verstappen. The contact between the two in Azerbaijan was emblematic, not to forget other misunderstandings between the Australian and the team that ruined relations between the parties, as happened in the 2016 Monaco GP – even before the Dutchman arrived – with the furious expression of Ricciardo on the podium of the Principality. In mid-2018, therefore, the official announcement of the transition to Renaultwith which he took two podiums in 2020 before moving to McLaren.

Regarding the choice to move to the French house for 2019, Christian Horner commented on what was the counter-proposal put forward by Red Bull at the time, promptly rejected by number 3: “We made him stratospheric offers – recalled the Red Bull team principal in an interview with Daily Telegraph Australian – his timing was spectacularly bad. However, he had seen Verstappen blossom, but he didn’t want to be the second driver ”.