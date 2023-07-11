Ricciardo returns to F1

The market scenario that we had envisaged has come true: Daniel Ricciardo is a new AlphaTauri driver and will be so at least until the end of the 2023 season. Red Bull awaited the end of the Pirelli test at Silverstone – in which theHoney Badger was busy today – to communicate his changeover with Nyck de Vrieslargely disappointing at the start of the season: according to team principal Chris Horner, the Australian gave very convincing answers today.

Horner’s words

“It’s great to see that Daniel hasn’t lost his form while away from racing and that the strides in the sim sessions have translated to the track“, these are the statements of the British reported by ESPN. “His times during the Pirelli tire test were extremely competitive. He’s been driving really impressively and we can’t wait to see what the rest of the season on loan at AlphaTauri has in store for us.“.

Although also the Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko had said to wait for the Silverstone test before giving any news on the future of de Vries and Ricciardo, it seems unlikely that Milton Keynes had the stopwatches in hand to formalize the replacement. Much more credible than Ricciardo was de facto already an AlphaTauri pilot before today’s test, which in this sense would have served only as a final confirmation on the actual state of form of theHoney Badger.

The pressure on Perez

For Red Bull it wouldn’t have made any sense to keep a de Vries largely unloaded by Marko and also for this reason not very motivated. Reasons which instead has Ricciardo skyrocketing: the Australian in these six months wants to demonstrate that he has put his bad spell in McLaren behind him; and above all, he wants to put pressure on Sergio’s shoulders Perezwhose agreement with the Milton Keynes team expires at the end of 2024. But today we had yet another demonstration that, if necessary, in the Red Bull universe, having a contract does not give any guarantees.