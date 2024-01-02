by VALERIO BARRETTA

Red Bull, Perez is playing for his place

2024 is a fundamental year for Sergio Perez. The Mexican will no longer have a parachute to cover his mistakes and needs performances much closer to those of Max Verstappen of how he didn't do it in 2023. A need that comes from two reasons: one contractual, since the agreement with Red Bull expires at the end of next season; a collective one, because it is in the interests of the Anglo-Austrian team itself to have an effective second guide especially in a year that promises more balance at the top compared to a 2023 that is unrepeatable from this point of view.

With the 2024 cars still to be built, Red Bull – via team principal Chris Horner – he has already warned Checo of the performance he will have to aspire to while driving the RB20: Verstappen is unattainable, yes, but staying closer to him, especially in qualifying, means protecting yourself from surprises and securing a renewal for 2025.

Horner's words

“2024 is an important year. Many pilots' contracts are about to expire. We have great talents in our stable. Checo is our pilot. If he does well, we would like to keep him for 2025but it all depends on how he will behave compared to his teammate“, these are the words of the British a Sky Sports UK.

“Checo is a very capable rider and being Max's teammate is a very difficult task“, he concluded. “I think he showed great mental strength to be able to deal with all of this. The thing he needs to focus on is Saturday, to make sure his qualifying average is much closer to Max's. We need him to start further up the grid. Especially if performance converged, we couldn't afford to have many cars between him and Max“.