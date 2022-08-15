2022 will be the last year in Formula 1 of Sebastian Vettel. The German champion will leave the Circus at the end of the season after having built an extraordinary career: fourth for the number of world titles won in his career and third for GPs won, the German from Heppenheim has written his name in huge letters in the history of motorsport, also becoming the youngest driver ever to win a world title in F1. The most important results, Vettel, obtained them all at the wheel of the Red Bull, the team that first made him grow and then accompanied him to dominate the world of motorsport for four seasons. The link between the current # 5 of Aston Martin and the Milton Keynes team has always remained very strong, even after the farewell at the end of 2014, which came at the end of a complicated year.

In that season, the first of the hybrid era, Vettel had in fact returned from four consecutive world titles and yet he was unable to win even one race against the three of his new teammate, Daniel Ricciardo. In this context he matured his transfer to Ferrari, strongly desired by Seb himself, who dreamed in red of emulating the exploits of his idol, Michael Schumacher. Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 precisely regarding the separation from Sebastian Vettel, the team principal Christian Horner he used words of great affection for his former driver.

According to the English manager Vettel did well to leave Red Bull, which in those years could not have guaranteed him a car capable of challenging the nascent Mercedes domination. Ferrari, on the other hand, looks like a potentially growing team: “We were not in a competitive position at the time – Horner explained honestly, recalling those days – Mercedes had a huge advantage, Ferrari seemed on the rise and Renault did not seem destined to solve problems any time soon. We couldn’t compete and for him it was the right thing at the time. He had a desire to follow in Michael Schumacher’s footsteps and the lure of Ferrari – at a time when we couldn’t offer a competitive car – made sense. It was sad, but fully understandable“.