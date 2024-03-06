by VALERIO BARRETTA

Horner case, new developments

The second stage of the F1 World Championship is taking place in Jeddah, but as in Sakhir's debut, all attention is paid to the market and off-track factors. In both versions there is the Red Bull: the Milton Keynes team is the site of a power battle that is taking no prisoners, and which goes far beyond the case of team principal Chris Hornerfirst accused and then acquitted of inappropriate behavior towards an employee.

The result of the internal investigation, which the girl can appeal today, seemed to have closed the matter. And instead she opened another Pandora's box worthy of Beautiful. The last one? The girlaccording to what F1-Insider revealed, she would have been fired from Red Bull, naturally at the behest of the Thai owners (the company is 51% owned by Chalerm Yoovidhya). The action would be a sort of revenge for the complaint filed against Horner at the Austrian headquarters. The girl would have the support of the “Austrian clan” made up of councilor Helmut Marko, Mark Mateschitz (son of founder Dietrich) and CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

The factions

As is known, two well-defined power groups are clashing in Red Bull: on one side there is Horner, supported by Yoovidhya; on the other, the Austrians, who have the Verstappen family and – it is said – Adrian on their side Newey.

According to the Germans, Horner would be ready to go toe-to-toe with the driverwho is a blockade with his father and has refused to publicly defend the team principal (indeed, he even threatened to reveal further aspects of the story). However, the boss of the Red Bull pit wall would like to make amends with Newey at all costs, considering the designer much more fundamental than the three-time world champion in the team's successes. Newey himself, lately, seems to have taken Verstappen's positions: which, according to the rumors gathered by our Pino Allievi, could open the doors of Ferrari to the Briton.