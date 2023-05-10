An unforgettable ending

Max Verstappen in 2021 in Abu Dhabi won the first world title of his career on the last lap by overtaking Lewis Hamilton in Turn-5 at the end of a race with a controversial finish which he summed up in any case a season of poisons in which in terms of mistakes made on the track and performances offered throughout the championship, the Dutchman deserved the conquest of the iris which up to six km from the checkered flag at Yas Marina seemed destined to enrich Lewis’s already incomparable showcase Hamilton

The party obviously broke out in the Red Bull garage, liberating celebrations after months of tension seven years after the last titles celebrated in 2013 with Sebastian Vettel at the wheel. The outcome of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix remained uncertain until several hours after the checkered flagbut the protests of Mercedes were rejected giving the definitive go-ahead to the party at Red Bull.

Horner and a Christmas with Covid for all of Red Bull

“Winning the world championship for the first time after seven long years is an extraordinary achievement – recalled the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner guest of the podcast Extraordinary Tales – I didn’t want this to be detracted from all the controversy that was going around, also because the team had done nothing wrong. It’s not just about one race, but a nine-month championship and a fight that has had its ups and downs over the course of the season.”

“So it was incredibly important, as a team, to go celebrate and enjoy the success Horner added. that evening we did exactly that and celebrated the success we had achieved. The pandemic had prevented us in recent months from properly celebrating the good results achieved on the track, so it was the first time we could literally all get together, have a drink, celebrate, and of course everyone ended up with a damn Covid-19 after the party. All the plans that had been made for Christmas by the members of the team have been cancelled.