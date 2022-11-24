The next entry in the Red Bull family of Daniel Ricciardo has aroused more than one suspicion on the future of Sergio Perez in the team, who certainly won’t be serene knowing that he has an expert and fast driver like the Australian on the bench, with a long militancy in the team. The timing didn’t seem accidental, considering that the first rumors emerged in Brazil, the scene of a rough verbal confrontation via radio and in the press between Perez and Verstappen, over the world champion’s decision not to give his position to his teammate. The intervention of Christian Horner and Helmut Marko had both led to milder advice and Red Bull showed serenity and harmony in Abu Dhabi.

And precisely during the press conference reserved for team principals held in Yas Marina, Horner wanted to shed light on Perez: “Daniel Ricciardo’s contract will be very specific. We have an agreement with Checo for the next two years and the collaboration between Max and Checo has been phenomenal for us. And this is confirmed by the five double wins and the victory in the Constructors that had been missing for eight years. Both drivers have contributed in terms of points and have an excellent relationship. We made a two-year commitment with Checo at the beginning of the year and this season he has made a good step forward”. The number one of the Red Bull wall then returned to what happened in Interlagos: “The main cause was that we never imagined we’d be in sixth and seventh position before the start of the race. We would have had to think through every single scenario and it was a team mistake not to discuss it and establish a clear plan. What happened was unfortunate, but it was discussed quickly, openly and transparently. Both of them the pilots were clear, open and honest with each other. The dynamic between them is absolutely fine.”Horner assured.