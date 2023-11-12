Red Bull unattainable, or almost

The world championship 2023 will rightfully enter the list of world championships almost completely dominated by a single team: although there are still two races to go before the end of the season, the 20 races held so far have seen 19 victories by the Red Bullalready certain of Constructors-Drivers world championship double especially thanks to the performances of Max Verstappenwho became mathematical champion in Qatar for the third consecutive time in his career.

Sir Hamilton’s fears

Numbers and performances that have discouraged the competition, starting with Ferrari and Mercedescurrently fighting for second place in the Constructors’ standings against ‘Red’ and with Lewis Hamilton looking for precious points at least to complete a complex comeback on Sergio Perez for the role of vice-champion. Regardless of this year’s final result, the seven-time world champion doubts whether there will be any team capable of putting an end to Red Bull’s superiority in the immediate future. Interviewed at the end of the Brazilian GP, ​​which also ended with a result decidedly below the Brackley team’s expectations, Hamilton has already taken it for granted that his rivals will still remain at the top: “I think, ultimately, all I can do is try to stay optimistic – he has declared – I think Red Bull is very far away, and will be for the next two years too“.

Horner’s contrary view

A thought that the Red Bull Team Principal does not agree with, however, Christian Hornerwho is starting to glimpse a drop in performance of his single-seater and a shorter gap on Mercedes itself, at least by analyzing the wind tunnel data: “It’s always difficult to read too much into this data – said the British manager in a statement reported by Autosport – I believe that at this time of year many world championships are won with wind tunnel numbers. I think we have a great car and a great base, but we need to continue to evolve it. Obviously returns will decrease because the high point is being reached. This point will become closer and closer and this will certainly make our lives longer, but the team is very, very motivated. You can see that no one has given up since we won the championship. Everyone is still fully committed.”

Woe to stop

At the same time, this year’s repeated successes have not generated a climate of total complacency at Red Bull, which will continue to bring about developments while also learning from the lessons of the past, such as the defeat suffered at Interlagos in 2022: “We must continue to improve in all areas – he added – I think last year in Brazil was painful, as our performance wasn’t as strong as we would have liked. We felt we didn’t get the setup right. We therefore learned the lessons from last year and applied them well, focusing on the race. In the end we got a pole, victory in the Sprint and in the race, with a third and fourth place for Perez. As a result, it was a very positive weekend.”