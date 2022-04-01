After the great disappointment of the double knockout in the first round of the season in Sakhir, the Red Bull she made up for it in the next Saudi stage in Jeddah, taking pole position and victory respectively with Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. In doing so, the Anglo-Austrian house responded to the excellent start of the Ferrari, with which he gave birth to spectacular fights to win the top step of the podium in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Specifically, the element that exalted audiences from all over the world focused on the spectacular challenge that took place between the reigning Dutch world champion himself and Charles Leclerc, currently ‘even’ with one victory each.

Speaking of the duel with the Scuderia di Maranello, the team principal of the Red BullChristian Horner, underlined the importance of the steps forward in the technical field made by the Milton Keynes house, such as to be able to keep up with Ferrari from the beginning of the championship: “You can see that there is a big difference in the interpretation of the rules between us and Ferrari – underlined the British manager – and we have found a creative solution. Thanks to this, we will have a good potential for the rest of the season. Consequently – he concluded – Getting a win right away was fantastic for the whole team ”. “2022 has begun”track engineer Gianpiero Lambiase told Max Verstappen over the radio at the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with technical director Adrian Newey admitting he was ready to experience a “War of developments” with Ferrari in 2022, a battle that will also have to take into account the spending ceiling as pointed out by Mattia Binotto.

No big news are planned for Australia, but in Imola the RB18 should resolve the weight problems that afflict the 2022 car. The slimming treatment will also allow for better weight distribution, an update with which Milton Keynes hopes to stem the agility gap that currently separates the RB18 from the Ferrari F1-75.