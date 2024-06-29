The dialectical battle continues

A diversionary tactic. This is how Christian Horner defined Mercedes’ ongoing courtship of Max Verstappen. “It’s not Red Bull that wins races, but Max,” declared Toto Wolff after the Spanish GP and Sergio Perez’s performance over the last two months has only corroborated the Mercedes team principal’s thesis.

“If they really want a Verstappen for next year, then I think Jos is available,” Christian Horner declared in a press conference, a provocation taken up by Toto Wolff who spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports Germany he replied like this: “Horner is babbling by now. Even Jos Verstappen wouldn’t be a bad purchase at all“.

Words and barbs that have no impact on stopwatch which is the only thing that matters for Max in possibly deciding if and when to change teams given that he has a contract valid until 2028 with Red Bull. Today in the Sprint Verstappen will start in pole position and behind him are the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Mercedes still needs a few more steps of growth to steal the eye of the three-time world champion.