The dualism between Christian Horner of Red Bull and Toto Wolff of Mercedes it exploded in all its harshness in 2021, when their respective protégés Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton fought for the world title until the last lap of the last grand prix, with a considerable aftermath of controversy.

But since that championship, if Red Bull has stabilized as a point of reference for the aerodynamic revolution of F1, there Mercedes was quite far from its rivals, so much so that it won only one race against the 32 of the pair formed by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

In an interview given by Horner to the British of Sky Sports UK, the Englishman spoke precisely of his great antagonist: “For me sport is a matter of rivalry. And it’s great to have rivalries. But there must be respect, sport is not sport without rivalry. Wolff hasn’t been seen much in the last two years, but I’m sure he’s plotting something. I’m sure they have something they’re working on, we’re talking about a great team with great drivers. They will try to react.

Horner and the role of spectator

Now the Red Bull it is a seemingly invincible battleship – 14 victories in the first 15 races of the 2023 championship -, but it is right to remember how in modern Formula 1 made up of great winning cycles, it has spent a good 7 seasons without winning a world title. After the four-year period (2010-2013) in which it achieved the driver-constructor double with Sebastian Vettel, the Milton Keynes-based team went into crisis in the hybrid era, so much so that it abandoned the Renault engine and took the – successful – bet. by Honda.

“It hurts when you lose“ Horner recalled, adding: “If it doesn’t hurt, then you shouldn’t do this job. We had a long period, six to seven seasons, of pain. We were bridesmaids. But we never lost sight of where we wanted to be. We wanted to be the team that would break Mercedes’ dominance and everything goes in cycles. And at some point someone will beat us too. Whether it’s Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin or anyone else, we don’t know. We can only focus on ourselves.”