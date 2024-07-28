Q&A

It didn’t stop exchange of barbs – which has been going on for a few races now – between the Red Bull team principal, Christian Hornerand its McLaren counterpart, Andrea StarThe two top managers of the most competitive teams this season, who seem destined to compete for both world titles until the end of this championship, do not miss an opportunity to tease each other.

This time it was Horner who ‘opened the dance’ by tornadoing on team order that favored Oscar Piastri in the Budapest race at the expense of Lando Norris and maliciously suggesting how the Seven points lost by the English could prove decisive in the long term in the pursuit of Max Verstappen.

Stella flies high

Stella decided to reply to the British manager by ‘flying high’ and underlining with a beautiful metaphor the great ‘hidden’ and internal culture work that the Woking team is carrying outincluding Norris’s gesture in Hungary in this perspective: “Sometimes when a tree fallseven if it makes a lot of noise, the really important thing is think of the forest that grows and is silent“, commented Stella to the journalists present at Spa.

“Lando after the race during the recovery lap, in the video message for the team and for all the media and also in the direct conversation he had with Oscar and with the team on the track, always honored to win an Oscar. He recognized that it was a victory achieved on the pitch and that’s what we like to see. Inside McLaren we say that the important thing is to continue to build – Stella reiterated – And sometimes the falling tree gives us a lot of information to help the forest grow. This is my starting point, which I share with you quite openly and which reflects well the culture we have at McLaren.“.