The 2021 Formula 1 championship officially ended with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which awarded Max Verstappen as the new world champion. This is therefore the outcome of the track, but not yet the completely definitive one: specifically, in fact, the Mercedes he immediately presented a double claim for the decisions taken by the Race Direction.

The first, concerning Verstappen overtaking Hamilton under the Safety Car regime. The second, the most debated one, focused on Michael Masi’s choice to allow only five cars to split, namely those present between Hamilton and the Red Bull driver. Both were rejected, the German company is still willing to continue the legal battle, as confirmed by the appeal implemented by the three-pointed star. There Red Bull he enjoys the success but, at the same time, he also begins to feel the first concerns about this unprecedented circumstance.

Not surprisingly, as reported by Sky Sports, the same Christian Horner, team principal of the Austrian house, would have traveled to Milton Keynes for prepare your defense against the appeal of German rivals. Furthermore, the move by the British manager would have materialized not so much from a personal will, but from direct advice from the upper echelons of Red Bull. The 2021 World Cup is far from over. The Red Bull team principal had already stressed yesterday evening that he intends to fight against the appeal of Mercedes in every registered office.