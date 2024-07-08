The Return of the King

“Almost as good as winning the World Cup.” Lewis Hamilton he stressed that breaking a two-and-a-half-year fast in front of his home crowd at Silverstone was a special satisfaction, one of those wonderful stories that sport is able to offer when the protagonists are of the calibre of Lewis Hamilton.

The victory of the seven-time world champion in front of his home crowd was met with unanimous applause, just as it was for Lando Norris’ victory in Miami. Also Christian HornerRed Bull team principal, applauded the performance of the veteran on the grid, who tied the threads of history in terms of ‘old’ successes with that of Kimi Raikkonen in the United States in 2018.

“It was a crazy race – Horner told Sky Sports – in the first part with the mediums we were losing ground and I thought that 5th place would have been the best result, because with the mediums we were suffering a lot. Then we found the right timing to put on the intermediates and we managed to pass Russell and Oscar to get back to third, but then we were also struggling with the intermediates in terms of pace. Once the tyre started to wear our pace suddenly took off and we started to recover, and the most crucial point was the choice of the hard, which was perfect. We were surprised that the others went for the soft given how vulnerable it was in the first part of the race, and Max’s pace was very competitive. He was gaining half a second per lap in the middle sector, it was a good comeback and we are happy with 2nd place. The situation changes lap by lap and circuit by circuit, every 10 laps in different conditions there were different quicker cars. At some points it seemed like a McLaren race, other times a Mercedes race and sometimes Verstappen race. The car then came alive and it was an incredibly strange race, you had to understand the tyres and the conditions, but all of this made for an exciting race. I have to offer my congratulations to Lewis.he hadn’t won for a long time and he drove very well. I know that winning in front of his home crowd is wonderful for him.”