According to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, a title fight between Perez and Verstappen is out of the question.

It was something for me yesterday: a dead boring race and Verstappen that not won. Horner, however, thought it was a hard race between the two Red Bull drivers. Both men now have two victories and the gap is only six points in favor of the Dutchman. Perez is therefore slowly creeping towards Verstappen.

Title battle Perez-Verstappen

You would almost think that the battle for the title is between these two drivers. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc certainly believes after yesterday that the two Red Bulls are in their own class when it comes to the race. Horner is not going along with that yet. He says at Viaplay that the lead over the other teams must first increase. He continues by saying that they both had good pace. “They were able to compete well with each other,” said the Red Bull chief. Unfortunately for Max, the safety car came at the wrong time.

Horner is positive about Checo because he delivered, had the speed, built a lead and controlled the race up front. ‘A phenomenal performance from him’ concludes Horner.

Perez gets it in his head

When you race in Formula 1, you want to win. Do you want to become world champion! And the Mexican has that ambition and this victory makes him believe in it even more. He sees his second victory as confirmation to fight for the title against Max. So never give up, as it says on his helmet.

And that’s where it pinches, because what then? Max is the number 1 driver within the Red Bull team. But Horner is not thinking about that yet, because it is a long season with many races. He says that for now they are “focusing on getting more points and increasing the lead against the teams behind us.”

Yes Yes. The best man is not so successful if he had and has no strategy. That includes an internal title fight! However, Max will have to keep accelerating, so that he clearly shows that he is numero uno and not the Mexican.

