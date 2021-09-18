The contact between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at Monza allowed the Dutchman to even the score on a theoretically unfavorable track, but will force him to start at least from fourth position in the Russian Grand Prix. Consequence of the Stewards’ punishment towards # 33, considered the only culprit of the contact at the First Variant. The question now arises whether Red Bull will unlock the fourth power unit in Sochi: it is easier for it to do so in the event of a deficient qualification; if, on the other hand, Super Max is confirmed as the best on Saturday, it is likely that Milton Keynes will grit his teeth and make Verstappen race with the old power unit in order to capitalize on a track that has always been fiefdom Mercedes. A track, however, that team principal Chris Horner sees among the best to suffer a penalty of three positions on the grid.

“We have to serve a penalty on the grid with Max, but in Sochi it is not who knows what handicap, given the importance of the wake in the first corners. I can’t wait for next weekend to understand how we will deal with this situation. I was looking at the results of the Russian Grand Prix and in 2018, Max went from last to first place before having to make his pit stop. We finished second in 2020 and it’s a circuit we’ve never won at. It has always been a Mercedes fiefdom (seven wins out of seven Grands Prix, ed), as well as Monza. I have mentally cataloged these as Mercedes circuits, so it will be a challenge to beat itHorner told Red Bull official channels.