In the Austin paddock, despite the start of the action on the track, the main attention of the entire paddock seems to be directed, once again, to the Red Bull. The Milton Keynes team, however, is not the special one for the world title won by Max Verstappen at Suzuka or for the upcoming constructors’ title that will probably be hit by the Austrian team in Texas. In fact, the thorny issue of non-compliance with the Budget Cap in the 2021 season always takes center stage. Christian Horner and all the leaders of the team are trying in every way to respond blow for blow to the accusations of the opponents, who invoke exemplary penalties. By now the idea that has spread in the paddock is, however, that any punishment that might come would concern the future – read, the possibility of developing the car in 2023 – rather than the past (the drivers and constructors rankings 2021).

Interviewed by Sky Sport F1 on the sidelines of the PL3 session, Horner himself agreed to talk about the negotiations underway with the FIA, admitting in fact the possibility of reach a plea agreement with the Federation. The British manager, however, continued to reiterate the innocence of his team, also indicating how “minimum” the amount of the alleged infringement and also announcing that the exact figure that the federal leaders are contesting against his team will soon be disclosed. “There is an ongoing process with the FIA, as per the regulations. The violation was found to be minimal and I add that it is really very minimal – commented Horner – we are in the process of a plea bargain with the Federation. We present our version. This is a totally new regulation for the FIA ​​and for the teams and it is the first time that it has been tried. This will also set a precedent for the future“.

“The extent of the overshoot? There will be transparency and the figure will emerge – Horner added – we are talking about an insignificant amount of money. The dispute is between what we believe to be significant costs and what is disputed to us. There, interpretation comes into play. But it does not concern the development area of ​​the car at all. It concerns the treatment of employees and welfare. Benefits detected in 2021? Absolutely no. There have been accusations that harm us heavily“.